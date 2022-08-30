Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,596,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,890,225,000 after acquiring an additional 807,830 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,333,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,682,574,000 after acquiring an additional 546,867 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $656,403,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,484,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $568,757,000 after acquiring an additional 52,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,700,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,203,000 after acquiring an additional 49,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

MAA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $188.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.64.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $170.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.73. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.85 and a fifty-two week high of $231.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $175.92 and a 200 day moving average of $188.57.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.18). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 31.30%. The business had revenue of $495.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.04%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 1,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total transaction of $252,395.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,953 shares in the company, valued at $3,344,105.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

