Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,633 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DPZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $435.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $398.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $512.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $441.04.

Insider Activity

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 65 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.75, for a total transaction of $25,788.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,372.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 65 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.75, for a total transaction of $25,788.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,372.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total value of $1,548,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,660,338.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,190 shares of company stock valued at $1,625,744. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

DPZ stock opened at $378.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.60. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $321.15 and a 1 year high of $567.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $398.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $388.77.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

