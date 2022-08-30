AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,780 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 446.6% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. 98.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNO. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Insider Activity

CNO Financial Group Price Performance

In other news, Director Frederick James Sievert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNO opened at $18.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.28. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.56 and a 12-month high of $26.74.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.37. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 8.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.78%.

CNO Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.