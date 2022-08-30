Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,447,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,310 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.38% of Farfetch worth $21,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 545.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 184,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,175,000 after acquiring an additional 156,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 21,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTCH stock opened at $10.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.96. Farfetch Ltd has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $47.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $579.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.53 million. Farfetch had a return on equity of 245.67% and a net margin of 71.25%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Farfetch from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Farfetch in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Societe Generale dropped their price target on Farfetch from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Farfetch from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Farfetch from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.19.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

