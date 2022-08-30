AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) by 107.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,397 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

TreeHouse Foods Stock Up 0.6 %

THS stock opened at $47.24 on Tuesday. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.47 and a fifty-two week high of $50.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.20 and a beta of 0.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 267,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total value of $13,286,319.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,863,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,626,579.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

THS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised TreeHouse Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TreeHouse Foods to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.