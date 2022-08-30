NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Stock Position Raised by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) by 89.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 76,695 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 36,277 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $2,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in NetScout Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in NetScout Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $101,010.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,908,615.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total value of $254,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,366,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $101,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,908,615.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NTCT opened at $32.19 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.46 and its 200-day moving average is $33.00. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $37.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $208.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. NetScout Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTCT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

