AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $2.37 Million Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,670 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 100.0% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in Fiserv by 242.7% in the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FISV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Fiserv to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.25.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 291,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,147,229.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,439,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,495,347.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,686,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 291,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.65 per share, with a total value of $26,147,229.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,439,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,495,347.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,000 shares of company stock worth $5,072,700. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $103.17 on Tuesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $118.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.88.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

