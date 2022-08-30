NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 59.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,652 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.14% of NVR worth $20,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVR. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the first quarter worth about $27,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 21.4% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 17 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,436.73, for a total transaction of $1,947,724.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,131,950.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sallie B. Bailey acquired 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4,365.45 per share, with a total value of $109,136.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,545. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,436.73, for a total value of $1,947,724.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,131,950.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,387 shares of company stock valued at $15,024,330 over the last 90 days. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVR stock opened at $4,213.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 5.04. The stock has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4,291.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4,429.70. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,576.01 and a 52 week high of $5,982.44.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $123.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $126.82 by ($3.17). The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 52.01%. NVR’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $82.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 512.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,577.50.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

