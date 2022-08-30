Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 710,593 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 28,736 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of Williams Companies worth $23,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 11.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,319 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 16,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 63.6% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $1,367,607.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,135.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of WMB opened at $35.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.37. The company has a market capitalization of $42.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.98 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on WMB. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.31.

Williams Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.