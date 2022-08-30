Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 52.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,730 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $2,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Sun Life Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 46.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock opened at $45.27 on Tuesday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.83 and a 12 month high of $58.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.65. The stock has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.539 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.94%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SLF. Desjardins dropped their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.14.

About Sun Life Financial

(Get Rating)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.