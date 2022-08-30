AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $2.53 Million Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,359 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 8,422 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,506,000 after buying an additional 13,727 shares during the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $7,032,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 149.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 506,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $112,566,000 after purchasing an additional 303,001 shares during the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $2,115,099.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,115.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total value of $254,799.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,123.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $2,115,099.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,648,115.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,276 shares of company stock valued at $8,587,296 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

META stock opened at $159.17 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.25 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $171.17 and its 200 day moving average is $175.78. The firm has a market cap of $427.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on META. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Atlantic Securities set a $215.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.37.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

