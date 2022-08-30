Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 10,685 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,539,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,571,680,000 after buying an additional 13,768,272 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,352,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $898,949,000 after buying an additional 5,373,594 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $462,517,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,618,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $934,445,000 after buying an additional 5,193,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $309,618,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MCHP opened at $64.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.77. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $54.33 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The company has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.10. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 44.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.301 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $162,271.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,063.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $162,271.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,063.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ganesh Moorthy acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.29 per share, with a total value of $458,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 720,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,266,731.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCHP has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.73.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Articles

