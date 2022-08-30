AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $2.55 Million Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KR. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,666,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112,175 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,564,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,116,000 after acquiring an additional 33,929 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Kroger by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,985,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,408,000 after acquiring an additional 20,085 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,958,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kroger by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,318,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,448,000 after acquiring an additional 132,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 17th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.22.

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $48.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $38.22 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.70 and its 200-day moving average is $51.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.49.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $44.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.23 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 1.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.86%.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Articles

