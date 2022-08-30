AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 81.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $407,000. Sara Bay Financial grew its position in Broadcom by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $514.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $517.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $557.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $463.91 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Broadcom to $658.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.46.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

