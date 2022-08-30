Zipmex (ZMT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $24,357.00

Zipmex (ZMT) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. Zipmex has a total market cap of $13.56 million and $24,357.00 worth of Zipmex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zipmex has traded down 27.8% against the US dollar. One Zipmex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001018 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004916 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001621 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002234 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.81 or 0.00815041 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Zipmex
Zipmex’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,457,505 coins. Zipmex’s official Twitter account is @zipmex.
Buying and Selling Zipmex
