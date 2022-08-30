Zipmex (ZMT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $24,357.00

Zipmex (ZMT) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. Zipmex has a total market cap of $13.56 million and $24,357.00 worth of Zipmex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zipmex has traded down 27.8% against the US dollar. One Zipmex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001018 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zipmex alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004916 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.81 or 0.00815041 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Zipmex

Zipmex’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,457,505 coins. Zipmex’s official Twitter account is @zipmex.

Buying and Selling Zipmex

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zipmex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zipmex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zipmex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zipmex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zipmex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.