Aurix (AUR) Price Hits $1.41

Aurix (AUR) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. Over the last week, Aurix has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Aurix coin can currently be purchased for about $1.41 or 0.00006927 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aurix has a total market capitalization of $23.96 million and $56,125.00 worth of Aurix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Aurix

Aurix (AUR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 25th, 2014. Aurix’s total supply is 17,000,000 coins. Aurix’s official Twitter account is @auroracoinIS.

Aurix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Auroracoin is a cryptocurrency for Iceland. It is based on litecoin and is 50% premined. The premined coins will be distributed to the entire population of Iceland, starting at the end of March 2014. An interesting way to encourage coin use and market penetration and similar to Spaincoins marketing push. Difficulty retargets every eight blocks and there is no block reward reduction. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aurix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

