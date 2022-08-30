FolgoryUSD (USDF) Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last Week

FolgoryUSD (USDF) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. FolgoryUSD has a market capitalization of $45.07 million and $450,823.00 worth of FolgoryUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FolgoryUSD has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One FolgoryUSD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004923 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FolgoryUSD alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004917 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,343.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005018 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004040 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004913 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002513 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00134671 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00032968 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00080952 BTC.

FolgoryUSD Profile

FolgoryUSD is a coin. FolgoryUSD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,000,000 coins. FolgoryUSD’s official website is folgory.com. FolgoryUSD’s official Twitter account is @Folgory1. FolgoryUSD’s official message board is medium.com/@folgory/folgory-exchange-and-merchant-tool-1a013043f56a.

FolgoryUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Folgory is a brand of Hashfort OU, a company licensed and regulated in Europe for exchange services and cryptocurrency wallets. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FolgoryUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FolgoryUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FolgoryUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “USDFUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for FolgoryUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FolgoryUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.