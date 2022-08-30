TBCC Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $43.67 Million (TBCC)

TBCC (TBCC) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. One TBCC coin can currently be purchased for $0.0437 or 0.00000215 BTC on major exchanges. TBCC has a total market cap of $43.67 million and approximately $387,228.00 worth of TBCC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TBCC has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000723 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00028480 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000266 BTC.

RMRK (RMRK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00015636 BTC.

Jade Protocol (JADE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00083121 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000512 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00053632 BTC.

TBCC Coin Profile

TBCC (TBCC) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2020. TBCC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. TBCC’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TBCC Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TBCC Exchange is a cryptocurrency trading platform with a liquidity pool powered by Binance Cloud. The TBCC token is a native utility token for use on the TBCC platform. A number of benefits are available to TBCC token holders to enhance their trading experience. Telegram | Medium “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TBCC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TBCC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TBCC using one of the exchanges listed above.

