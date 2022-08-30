Bitcoiva (BCA) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $189.16 Million

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. One Bitcoiva coin can now be purchased for $11.79 or 0.00057947 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoiva has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoiva has a total market cap of $189.16 million and approximately $168,805.00 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BlueArk (BRK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000088 BTC.

ARB Protocol (ARB) traded 31% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000042 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Qubit (QBT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoiva Profile

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. The official website for Bitcoiva is bitcoiva.com. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoiva

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiva should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoiva using one of the exchanges listed above.

