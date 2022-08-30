Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.71-$0.76 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $214.00 million-$216.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $212.96 million. Novanta also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.96-$3.02 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOVT. TheStreet upgraded Novanta from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. William Blair raised Novanta from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Novanta Price Performance

Shares of Novanta stock opened at $138.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.87 and a beta of 1.16. Novanta has a one year low of $110.84 and a one year high of $184.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novanta

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $215.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.07 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Analysts forecast that Novanta will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 23.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Novanta during the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 227.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 26.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Novanta during the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. 99.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

Featured Stories

