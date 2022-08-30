Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Director Olivier A. Filliol Sells 374 Shares

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,314.05, for a total transaction of $491,454.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,421.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,232.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,082.78 and a 1-year high of $1,714.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,245.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,291.62.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $978.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.81 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 799.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,406.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,298.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 161 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 1,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $796,000. My Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

