Beat Kahli Acquires 10,000 Shares of VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Stock

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) Director Beat Kahli bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $98,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,060,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,638,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Beat Kahli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 26th, Beat Kahli bought 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.21 per share, for a total transaction of $102,100.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Beat Kahli bought 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $98,500.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.74 per share, for a total transaction of $97,400.00.

On Friday, August 19th, Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,200.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.89 per share, for a total transaction of $98,900.00.

On Monday, August 15th, Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.71 per share, for a total transaction of $97,100.00.

On Friday, August 12th, Beat Kahli bought 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.56 per share, with a total value of $95,600.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Beat Kahli bought 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.30 per share, with a total value of $93,000.00.

On Monday, August 8th, Beat Kahli bought 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.06 per share, with a total value of $90,600.00.

On Friday, August 5th, Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.09 per share, with a total value of $90,900.00.

VOXX opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.73. VOXX International Co. has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $13.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.07.

VOXX International ( NASDAQ:VOXX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $128.73 million for the quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of VOXX International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of VOXX International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of VOXX International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. increased its holdings in VOXX International by 15.0% during the second quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 2,676,012 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,914,000 after buying an additional 349,542 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 9.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 851,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,490,000 after purchasing an additional 73,945 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of VOXX International by 8.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 721,822 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after acquiring an additional 58,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VOXX International in the second quarter valued at about $2,344,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of VOXX International by 4.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 191,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 61.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; mobile interface modules; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

