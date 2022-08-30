Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.45-$1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $815.00 million-$835.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $841.40 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Avanos Medical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised Avanos Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Avanos Medical from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

NYSE AVNS opened at $25.47 on Tuesday. Avanos Medical has a 12 month low of $24.54 and a 12 month high of $36.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.18 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Avanos Medical ( NYSE:AVNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $203.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Avanos Medical’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avanos Medical will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVNS. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Avanos Medical by 23.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Avanos Medical in the first quarter worth about $378,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Avanos Medical by 12.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Avanos Medical in the first quarter worth about $395,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the second quarter worth about $416,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

