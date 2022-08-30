Insider Buying: Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Insider Acquires 14,425 Shares of Stock

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Rating) insider Panos Kakoullis acquired 14,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 81 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of £11,684.25 ($14,118.23).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Trading Down 2.5 %

RR stock opened at GBX 78.48 ($0.95) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £6.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,924.00. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 77.87 ($0.94) and a 52 week high of GBX 161.91 ($1.96). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 85.97 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 90.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on RR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 95 ($1.15) to GBX 90 ($1.09) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.21) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 147 ($1.78) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 70 ($0.85) to GBX 60 ($0.72) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 105.80 ($1.28).

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

