AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 568 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,194 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in MSCI by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in MSCI by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 1.7% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 72 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total transaction of $2,507,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,744,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSCI Stock Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSCI. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of MSCI from $515.00 to $493.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $507.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $478.00 to $513.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.25.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $456.00 on Tuesday. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $376.41 and a 52-week high of $679.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $453.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $459.66. The company has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.91 and a beta of 1.09.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.07. MSCI had a net margin of 36.85% and a negative return on equity of 151.89%. The business had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.44%.

About MSCI

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

See Also

