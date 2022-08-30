PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 93,648 Shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 868,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,648 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X FinTech ETF were worth $27,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FINX. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 16,540.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,271,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258,272 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Global X FinTech ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 971,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,902,000 after buying an additional 110,127 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Global X FinTech ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 566,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,144,000 after buying an additional 90,484 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Global X FinTech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,128,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Global X FinTech ETF by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 320,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,831,000 after buying an additional 110,784 shares in the last quarter.

Global X FinTech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X FinTech ETF stock opened at $23.64 on Tuesday. Global X FinTech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.68 and a fifty-two week high of $53.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.49.

Global X FinTech ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th.

