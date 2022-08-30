PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $28.46 Million Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 751,370 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $28,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Halliburton to $46.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens cut their price target on Halliburton to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Halliburton from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.53.

Halliburton Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of HAL stock opened at $31.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.15. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $19.09 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 30.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $854,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 310,014 shares in the company, valued at $13,246,898.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $854,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 310,014 shares in the company, valued at $13,246,898.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total value of $409,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,193,354.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.