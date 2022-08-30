PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $29.27 Million Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $29,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at about $2,168,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 207.7% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 16,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,449,000 after purchasing an additional 10,888 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 31,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,228,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,910,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total transaction of $1,165,069.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,998,359.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Shares of GWW opened at $565.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $510.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $496.65. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $391.16 and a 52-week high of $588.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.65 by $0.54. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 57.59% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.27 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 28.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GWW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Stephens upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $518.57.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

