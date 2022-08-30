PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 21,691 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 366,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,691 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $32,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,871,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,933,000 after buying an additional 486,367 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,205,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,871,000 after buying an additional 89,226 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Novartis by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,870,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,521,000 after buying an additional 1,003,235 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,727,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,051,000 after buying an additional 420,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,295,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,160,000 after buying an additional 492,643 shares in the last quarter. 9.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVS has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.33.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $82.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $181.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.51. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $79.09 and a 12-month high of $94.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.45.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

