PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 130,440 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 354,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,440 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.66% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $32,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLV. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,055,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 64,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,600,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 9,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,425,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $79.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.51. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $76.34 and a 52 week high of $106.77.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

