United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 92,198 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,213 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $32,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in United Rentals by 9,444.2% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 185.0% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 4,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 9.4% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,607 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.9% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 93,891 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,199,000 after acquiring an additional 39,987 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on United Rentals to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $307.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on United Rentals from $247.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on United Rentals from $368.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $360.82.

In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total value of $102,637.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,806.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total value of $102,637.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,806.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $5,722,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,089,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,361 shares of company stock worth $6,142,963. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

URI stock opened at $301.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.07. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.54 and a 1 year high of $414.99. The firm has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.49.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $1.29. United Rentals had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 31.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

