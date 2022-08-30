Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Stock Position Reduced by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,378 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,757 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Zimmer Biomet worth $33,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

Insider Activity at Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

In related news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total transaction of $55,871.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $107.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 98.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.39 and a 12 month high of $153.76.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 3.10%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 88.07%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

