PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 2,852 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $34,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIG. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,110.0% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $150.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.41. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $137.50 and a 1-year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

