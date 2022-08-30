Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Holdings Boosted by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $34,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $427,000. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $227,508,000. Geometric Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 22,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,252,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $370.05 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $367.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $381.21. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $334.24 and a 12 month high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

