PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,184,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,309 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 1.79% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $35,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 30,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 37,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 42,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BAB opened at $27.34 on Tuesday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.60 and a one year high of $33.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.54.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

