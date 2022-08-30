Lisk (LSK) Price Hits $1.08 on Exchanges

Lisk (LSK) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded down 3% against the US dollar. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for about $1.08 or 0.00005308 BTC on exchanges. Lisk has a market cap of $139.21 million and $3.32 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00022471 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00015704 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000932 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000926 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 128,900,445 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.io. Lisk’s official message board is blog.lisk.io. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program?—?meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

