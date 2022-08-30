Verge (XVG) Trading Down 6.2% Over Last 7 Days

Verge (XVG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. One Verge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Verge has a total market capitalization of $50.24 million and $771,925.00 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Verge has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000313 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00026469 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.04 or 0.00270525 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001030 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000950 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000685 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,510,753,638 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

