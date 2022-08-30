Dovu Price Down 17.6% Over Last 7 Days (DOV)

Dovu (DOV) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. One Dovu coin can currently be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Dovu has traded down 17.6% against the dollar. Dovu has a total market capitalization of $4.75 million and approximately $2,461.00 worth of Dovu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Dovu

DOV is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Dovu’s total supply is 963,761,390 coins and its circulating supply is 956,157,114 coins. The Reddit community for Dovu is /r/dovu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dovu’s official website is dovu.io. Dovu’s official message board is blog.dovu.io. Dovu’s official Twitter account is @dovuapi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dovu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DOVU is a blockchain-based platform specialized for the mobility sector. DOVU intends to create a circular economy for the transport and mobility sector by creating a value exchange between regular consumers, data providers (those that create APIs to resell data) and “data owners”. Inside DOVU's system, Data owners are able to control access to the data shared and are rewarded with DOV tokens from future profits related to the use of the data. In their turn, data providers can define Smart Contracts to set conditions of use and the level of reward they are willing to offer to the data owner. The DOVU platform consists of the following components, the DOVU Protocol, the DOVU API Marketplace (dApp developed by DOVU) and the DOV token. The DOVU Protocol details transport sector related data interchange, attributes value, facilitates and encourages the development of more mobility-related dApps. The DOV token is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 that serves as currency on DOVU's ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dovu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dovu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dovu using one of the exchanges listed above.

