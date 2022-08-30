PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,653 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $35,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ECL. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 264,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,758,000 after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 95,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 29,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 15,274 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at $401,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of ECL opened at $164.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $47.00 billion, a PE ratio of 42.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.06. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.82 and a 12-month high of $238.93.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 21,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $169.78 per share, for a total transaction of $3,635,329.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,185,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,294,683,358.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 149,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $171.47 per share, with a total value of $25,581,609.30. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,834,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,233,553.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 21,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $169.78 per share, for a total transaction of $3,635,329.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 31,185,554 shares in the company, valued at $5,294,683,358.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 274,284 shares of company stock worth $47,244,385 in the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ECL. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ecolab from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.12.

Ecolab Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.