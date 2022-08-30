PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Takes $35.36 Million Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 643,716 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,359,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth $25,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.05) to GBX 2,860 ($34.56) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a report on Friday, July 29th. ING Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,134.13.

Shell Stock Up 1.4 %

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $55.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.89. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $44.90 and a 1 year high of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

Shell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

