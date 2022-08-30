Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $35,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,806,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,472,000 after purchasing an additional 878,534 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,071,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,621,000 after purchasing an additional 174,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 914,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,383,000 after acquiring an additional 221,963 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 727,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,257,000 after acquiring an additional 106,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 709,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,929,000 after acquiring an additional 14,175 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of VFH stock opened at $82.32 on Tuesday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $74.55 and a 1-year high of $102.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.02.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

