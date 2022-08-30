PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,441 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $35,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ED. F3Logic LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at $425,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at $368,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 104,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at $13,416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ED has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Guggenheim raised Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 0.7 %

ED stock opened at $99.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.52 and a 52-week high of $101.57. The firm has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.25.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.15%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

