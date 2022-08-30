Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Stock Position Trimmed by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Constellation Brands worth $35,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total value of $580,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,481.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.84, for a total value of $1,044,748.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,848,678.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total transaction of $580,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,481.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,619,248 shares of company stock worth $393,239,506 over the last ninety days. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STZ shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.19.

STZ stock opened at $250.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.30. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.35 and a 52 week high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.34%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Further Reading

