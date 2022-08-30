Head to Head Comparison: Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) vs. POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) and POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, POINT Biopharma Global has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and POINT Biopharma Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tonix Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 POINT Biopharma Global 1 0 5 0 2.67

Profitability

Tonix Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $19.20, suggesting a potential upside of 1,782.35%. POINT Biopharma Global has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 93.99%. Given Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Tonix Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than POINT Biopharma Global.

This table compares Tonix Pharmaceuticals and POINT Biopharma Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tonix Pharmaceuticals N/A -45.56% -40.87% POINT Biopharma Global N/A -28.40% -27.33%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.8% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.8% of POINT Biopharma Global shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.7% of POINT Biopharma Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tonix Pharmaceuticals and POINT Biopharma Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tonix Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$92.29 million ($6.65) -0.15 POINT Biopharma Global N/A N/A -$45.90 million ($0.80) -12.89

POINT Biopharma Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tonix Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

POINT Biopharma Global beats Tonix Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and licensing therapeutics and diagnostics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes immunology, rare disease, infectious disease, and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates. The company's immunology portfolio includes biologics to address organ transplant rejection, autoimmunity, and cancer, including TNX-1500, a humanized monoclonal antibody targeting CD40-ligand being developed for the prevention of allograft and xenograft rejection and for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its rare disease portfolio comprises TNX-2900 for the treatment of Prader-Willi syndrome. The company's infectious disease pipeline includes TNX-801, a vaccine to prevent smallpox and monkeypox; TNX-1840 and TNX-1850 that are live virus vaccines based on its recombinant pox vaccine (RPV) platform for COVID-19; TNX-3500, a small molecule antiviral drug to treat acute COVID-19; and TNX-102 SL, a small molecule drug to treat Long COVID, a chronic post-acute COVID-19 condition. Its CNS portfolio includes small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions, including TNX-102 SL, which is in mid-Phase 3 development for the management of fibromyalgia; TNX-1900 that is in development for the prevention of migraine headache; and TNX-1300, a biologic designed to treat cocaine intoxication. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Chatham, New Jersey.

About POINT Biopharma Global

POINT Biopharma Global Inc., a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. The company is also developing PNT2001, a next-generation PSMA-targeting product candidate for the treatment of non-metastatic castration sensitive prostate cancer, which is under preclinical studies; and PNT-2004, a fibroblast activation protein-a targeting program being developed for use in multiple tumor types that is under preclinical studies. In addition, it has product candidates being developed on CanSEEK technology sub-licensed from both Bach Biosciences LLC and Avacta Life Sciences Limited. POINT Biopharma Global Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

