PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 127,874 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 811,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,874 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $43,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PHO. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 11,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $271,000.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

PHO opened at $50.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.98. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $61.11.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.039 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

