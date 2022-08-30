PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 645,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,290 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $41,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 59,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 34.2% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 160,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,245,000.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of USRT opened at $55.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.90. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $50.55 and a one year high of $68.08.

