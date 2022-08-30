Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut Azure Power Global from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Azure Power Global alerts:

Azure Power Global Stock Down 44.1 %

Shares of AZRE stock opened at $5.85 on Tuesday. Azure Power Global has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $25.30. The stock has a market cap of $282.73 million, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.54 and its 200-day moving average is $14.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Azure Power Global

About Azure Power Global

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZRE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global in the second quarter worth $245,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 29.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 773,321 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,816,000 after buying an additional 176,335 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 6.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 211,096 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 15.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 94,096 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 12,881 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global in the second quarter worth $968,000.

(Get Rating)

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of renewable energy projects in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Azure Power Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Power Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.