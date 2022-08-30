Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.50.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut Azure Power Global from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.
Azure Power Global Stock Down 44.1 %
Shares of AZRE stock opened at $5.85 on Tuesday. Azure Power Global has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $25.30. The stock has a market cap of $282.73 million, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.54 and its 200-day moving average is $14.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Azure Power Global
About Azure Power Global
Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of renewable energy projects in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Azure Power Global (AZRE)
- Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target?
- Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
- MarketBeat Podcast: The Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now
- Macy’s Value Lies Beneath its Stores
- The Mattel Train is Ready to Leave the Station
Receive News & Ratings for Azure Power Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Power Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.