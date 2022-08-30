MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.33.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MMYT shares. Bank of America upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on MakeMyTrip from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th.
MakeMyTrip Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MMYT opened at $32.68 on Tuesday. MakeMyTrip has a 1 year low of $20.06 and a 1 year high of $36.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.71 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.98.
About MakeMyTrip
MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.
