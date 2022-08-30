MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.33.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MMYT shares. Bank of America upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on MakeMyTrip from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

MakeMyTrip Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MMYT opened at $32.68 on Tuesday. MakeMyTrip has a 1 year low of $20.06 and a 1 year high of $36.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.71 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.98.

Institutional Trading of MakeMyTrip

About MakeMyTrip

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMYT. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 133.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,287,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877,781 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 6,434.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,377,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,621 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,096,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,235,000 after purchasing an additional 689,397 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 178.2% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 890,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,877,000 after purchasing an additional 570,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 1st quarter worth about $10,458,000. 39.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.