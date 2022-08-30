Reviewing OppFi (OPFI) and Its Competitors

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) is one of 78 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare OppFi to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OppFi and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get OppFi alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio OppFi $350.57 million $25.55 million 1.26 OppFi Competitors $4.18 billion $809.62 million 2.61

OppFi’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than OppFi. OppFi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

OppFi has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OppFi’s peers have a beta of 8.06, suggesting that their average stock price is 706% more volatile than the S&P 500.

3.6% of OppFi shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.2% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 88.7% of OppFi shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.4% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares OppFi and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OppFi 7.59% 20.16% 6.13% OppFi Competitors -34.46% 19.50% 1.85%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for OppFi and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OppFi 0 1 2 0 2.67 OppFi Competitors 240 1238 1743 51 2.49

OppFi currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 52.67%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 68.68%. Given OppFi’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe OppFi has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

OppFi peers beat OppFi on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About OppFi

(Get Rating)

OppFi Inc. operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for OppFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OppFi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.