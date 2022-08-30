Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 830,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,603 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Capri were worth $42,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Capri by 19.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Capri by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Capri by 0.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capri by 0.3% in the first quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 177,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,108,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE CPRI opened at $49.08 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $72.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.27.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.14. Capri had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Capri

In other news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $188,742.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 933,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,318,090.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Capri from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Capri from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Capri from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Capri Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.